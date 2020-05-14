Head-To-Head Comparison: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and GrowMax Resources (NYSE:APEOF)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 238.04%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 3.03% 16.41% 8.99% GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04%

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 0.57 $2.56 million N/A N/A GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

