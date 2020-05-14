Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted by Analyst

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

