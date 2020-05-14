SunTrust Banks Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

LHC Group stock opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LHC Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LHC Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

