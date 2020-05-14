Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:INSM)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insmed stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insmed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report