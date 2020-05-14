Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insmed stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insmed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

