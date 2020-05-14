Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of HALO opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after buying an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

