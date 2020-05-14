Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

NYSE CVNA opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

