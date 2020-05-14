Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

AXDX stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 872.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 759,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

