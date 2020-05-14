Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for IAA in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

IAA stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in IAA by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at $3,625,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IAA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IAA by 50.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

