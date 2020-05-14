Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Issued By KeyCorp

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Installed Building Products in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,108,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $14,953,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $20,414,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

