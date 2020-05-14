Eidos Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of -0.27. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,432,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report