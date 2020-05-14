Eidos Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of -0.27. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,432,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.