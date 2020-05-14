Analyzing Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) and TechnipFMC (OTCMKTS:FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TechnipFMC and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 1 6 13 0 2.60 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

TechnipFMC presently has a consensus price target of $17.34, indicating a potential upside of 152.03%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC -40.74% 2.41% 0.83% Weatherford International 69.70% -167.84% 68.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechnipFMC and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $13.41 billion 0.23 -$2.42 billion $0.74 9.30 Weatherford International $5.22 billion 0.00 $3.64 billion N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechnipFMC.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Weatherford International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration and production companies. The company operates in Russia, Brazil, the United States, Angola, Norway, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, wellsite consultancy, and open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and related services through a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International plc was founded in 1972 and is based in Huston, Texas. On July 1, 2019, Weatherford International, plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

