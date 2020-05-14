Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$23.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

Shares of IMO opened at C$19.73 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.26. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.73.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

