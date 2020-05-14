Eight Capital Trims Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Target Price to C$25.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.38.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at C$16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$20.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,817.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.