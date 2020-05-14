OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.75 by Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) received a C$4.75 target price from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.51 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 125.50.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

