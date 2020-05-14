Capital Senior Living (CSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 240.37%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar acquired 82,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.