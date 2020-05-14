Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.
Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.