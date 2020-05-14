111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. 111 has set its Q1 2020

Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.61 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

