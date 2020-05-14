TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

