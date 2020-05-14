TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve

Earnings History for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eight Capital Trims Manulife Financial Target Price to C$25.00
Eight Capital Trims Manulife Financial Target Price to C$25.00
OceanaGold PT Set at C$4.75 by Pi Financial
OceanaGold PT Set at C$4.75 by Pi Financial
Capital Senior Living Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Capital Senior Living Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Advanced Drainage Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Advanced Drainage Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
111 Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
111 Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
TJX Companies to Release Earnings on Thursday
TJX Companies to Release Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report