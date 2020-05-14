Wi-Lan (QTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.65 million.

