Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

