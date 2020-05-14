Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.
