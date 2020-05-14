Quarterhill (QTRHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

QTRHF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quarterhill in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

