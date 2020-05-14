Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

ENTX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

