EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 161.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Scott W. Appleby acquired 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,653.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner acquired 536,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,417,068.75. Insiders have purchased 617,450 shares of company stock worth $6,303,837 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

