Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGYS opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGYS. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti dropped their target price on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Agilysys news, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

