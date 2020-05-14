Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.