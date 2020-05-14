Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
