Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

