e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,285.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

