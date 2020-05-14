Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

