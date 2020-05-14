Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Teekay Lng Partners has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.60-3.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGP opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $871.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

TGP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

