Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

VCTR opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $977.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

