Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $455.41 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.