Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 102.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

