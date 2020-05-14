Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Sell

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 230,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

