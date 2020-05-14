BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. BJs Wholesale Club has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.55-1.72 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-1.72 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

