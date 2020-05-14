Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of EQ opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05).

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,090 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

