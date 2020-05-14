Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) to Hold

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Daxor Corporation is a medical device manufacturing corporation with additional biotech services. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXR opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $17.90.
About Daxor
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.
