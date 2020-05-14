Cellcom Israel (CEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of CEL stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

