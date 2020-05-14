Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

