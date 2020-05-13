Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 141 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $310,061.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

