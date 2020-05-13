Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 79,928 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $30,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,397,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 142.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $5,490,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE GPK opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

