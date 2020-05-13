800 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $170,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $277.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.43. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.