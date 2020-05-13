Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.95.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

