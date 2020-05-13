Mimecast’s (MIME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.64, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,852 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

