Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,269 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,514 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

