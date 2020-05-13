Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 775,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

