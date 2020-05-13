Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $222,000 Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Myokardia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Myokardia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,305 shares of company stock valued at $595,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

