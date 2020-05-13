Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $3.06 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Ciena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 324,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

