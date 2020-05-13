Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 2,000 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.92. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

