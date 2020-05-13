42,787 Shares in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.