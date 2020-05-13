Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.